FHP: Woman’s ‘shooting spree,’ on I-10 ‘directed by ‘God’ in relation to the solar eclipse’

BONIFAY, Fla. — A woman was arrested Monday for attempted murder after she said she was “going on a shooting spree, directed by ‘God’ in relation to the solar eclipse,” the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

In addition to attempted murder, Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, of Georgia is also facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm, FHP said.

The incident started in Holmes County, which is about three-and-a-half hours west of Jacksonville, and the shootings happened on Interstate 10 in neighboring Washington County, the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Celestine “checked out of a local hotel and told the staff” about her plans, FHP said.

FHP said she was driving a purple Dodge Challenger with Georgia plates when she got on Interstate 10 westbound at the 112-mile marker.

Celestine began firing shots into another vehicle, FHP said. The driver of that car was grazed by a bullet on his arm, and hit with glass fragments from the broken window, but was able to steer away from Celestine.

Around mile marker 107, she shot into another car and hit that driver in the neck, FHP said. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers found Celestine around mile marker 96 and “conducted a felony traffic stop.” In the car, they found “an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun,” the news release said.

Celestine was taken into custody and booked into the Holmes County Jail.

