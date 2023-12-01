Florida GOP chair under investigation for sexual battery, both parties making calls for resignation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Chair of the Republican Party of Florida is under fire after it was revealed he is under investigation after a sexual battery complaint was lodged against him.

Calls for his resignation are coming from both sides of the aisle.

Christian Ziegler, Chair of the Florida Republican Party and husband of Moms for Liberty Co-Founder and DeSantis-appointee Bridget Ziegler, is under investigation after a sexual battery complaint was filed with the Sarasota Police Department.

The heavily redacted police report reveals little, except the word ‘raped’ and that the alleged incident occurred at a home in Sarasota on October 2nd.

When asked about the allegations Thursday night, Governor Ron DeSantis called for Ziegler to resign from his post.

“They’re very serious. I don’t see how he could continue with that investigation ongoing given the gravity of those situations. So, I think he should step aside. I think he should tend to that,” said DeSantis.

Nikki Fired, Chair of the Democratic Party of Florida, has also called for Ziegler to step down, and argued the allegations are not only abhorrent, but also a glaring example of hypocrisy.

“Both Christian and his wife Bridget have spent the better part of the last three or four years telling people like you and me how to live our lives. They have been on this woke moral crusade across not only the state, but across the country,” said Fried.

Fried said she believes the controversy is a reflection of disfunction within the Florida Republican Party and said she anticipates the impacts will be seen in 2024.

“You’re watching the implosion of the Republican Party. The House of cards is falling out underneath them and so this is an opportunity for the people of our state to start getting balance back in their government,” said Fried.

Action News Jax reached out directly to Ziegler and his attorney for this story but has not heard back from either.

Nor did we hear from an executive member of the Florida GOP or our local GOP chairman in Duval.

However, former Florida GOP Chair and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry did post on social media saying in-part, “Let’s get back to GOP alignment. Team >individual”.

