Florida ranked in top 10 of best school systems in America, new report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida is ranked in the top 10 of the best school systems in America, according to a new report.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant damage to learning and decreased test scores for many students, making parents struggle to decide where to enroll their children.

WalletHub released a new report to determine the best school systems in America. The report looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of quality and safety. The data set ranges from pupil-teacher ratio and dropout rate to test scores.

Florida ranked at No. 9 overall with the best school systems with a total score of 57.48 out of 100.

Out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, Florida ranked No. 43 in school spending. WalletHub called Florida’s rankings “low spending & strong school system.”

WalletHub said “Spending Ranking refers to ‘Total Current Expenditures for Public Elementary and Secondary Day Schools per Student.’”

The Sunshine State ranked No. 10 in quality. WalletHub gave 80 points to quality in scoring and looked at some of the following criteria in putting together that score:

Reading Test Scores

Median SAT Score

Median ACT Score

High School Graduation Rate Among Low-Income Students

For safety, Florida also ranked No. 10. The other 20 points of a state’s total score of 100 went to safety. WalletHub looked at some of the following attributes to determine that score:

Presence of Adopted and Enacted Laws Regulating Mandatory School Resource Officers

Safety Grade of Roads Around School

Share of High School Students with Access to Illegal Drugs

State Statute on Out of School Access to Instructional Materials

