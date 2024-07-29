Hear from patient whose medical records got leaked in Florida health department data breach

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been nearly 3 weeks since thousands of files from the Florida Department of Health were leaked onto the dark web.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Now, sensitive medical information on dozens of Floridians is out there and even more than what we originally reported.

Action News Jax’s sister station WFTV confirmed RansomHub, an international ransomware gang, published more than 50,000 files are on the dark web earlier this month.

Read: ‘He was like a brother to me:’ Family friend of man killed by Putnam deputies speaks out

They learned many of the patients whose information was compromised likely still don’t know.

Earlier this month, WFTV worked with a cyber threat analyst that accessed the names of each of the files. They found dozens of patients’ names listed on the files. Over the past 2 weeks, WFTV has gone through those file names and contacted some of the victims.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WFTV.

Read: First Alert Weather Team watching the tropics, tracking another hot week ahead

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.