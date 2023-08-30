Hurricane Idalia: Oak tree falls on Florida Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Hurricane Idalia caused a 100-year-old oak tree to fall on the Florida Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

DeSantis said she and her children were in the home at the time the tree fell, but no one was injured.

100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee — Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured.



Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm. pic.twitter.com/l6MOE8wNMC — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 30, 2023

Her husband, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been giving briefings on Idalia’s impacts on the state around the clock.

His next briefing is scheduled in Perry at 3:45 p.m.

