Hurricane Idalia: Video shows widespread street flooding on Cedar Key after storm passes

CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Action News Jax is getting a first look at Cedar Key after Hurricane Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning on Florida’s Big Bend.

Action News Jax’s Ben Becker and photojournalist Diar Gilyana were able to take some video of the island, which is about 89 miles south from where the storm made landfall in Keaton Beach.

The video shows boarded up windows and widespread street flooding.

We will show you further extent of Idalia’s impact on Cedar Key beginning on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.