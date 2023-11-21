Infant and adult dead, 2 children rescued after overnight apartment fire in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Firefighters said an adult and infant have died and two other children were rescued after an overnight apartment fire in Daytona Beach.

Crews responded to the fire around 12 a.m. Tuesday at 1200 Beville Road.

Firefighters said they saw heavy smoke when they arrived and made their way into the apartment.

Inside the apartment, they found three children, including an infant.

The infant was found in cardiac arrest, firefighters said.

Officials said the State Fire Marshall was called to investigate.

DBFD fought a structure fire at 1200 Beville at 12am. Heavy smoke upon arrival. Found 3 children and 1 adult in the apartment. The infant was in cardiac arrest the adult was deceased. State Fire Marshall was called to investigate. — DaytonaBeachFireDept (@DaytonaBeachFD) November 21, 2023

