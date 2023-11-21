Salvation Army giving away Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the generous support of the community, the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida will distribute Thanksgiving baskets to 500+ eligible families on Tuesday.

Each family will receive a traditional meal of frozen turkey and fixings at the Towers Center of Hope in Jacksonville. Crews will be there from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to assist families.

This event was all made possible through donations from businesses, schools, and other organizations around the city. Canned food drives were held in October and November, and “Miracle on the Hudson” survivor Casey Jones, who is from Jacksonville, also held his 14th annual turkey drive.

Northeast Florida Area Commander Major Keath Biggers remarked, “We are blessed to live in a land of plenty, and this Thanksgiving, we are so grateful for our donors and friends, who enable the Salvation Army to provide nourishing Thanksgiving meals to those who have fallen on difficult times. It is because of the generous support of this community that the Salvation Army can do the most good, for the most people, in the most need.”

