Woman shot by unknown shooter in Arlington area, police report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting in the Arlington area at 800 Bert Rd.

According to JSO, at around 7:00 p.m., Officers arrived in the 800 block of Bert Rd. due to a reported person shot.

An unidentified suspect, armed with a handgun, reportedly approached an open apartment door, firing through it and hitting a woman in her 40s in the upper torso before fleeing the scene. The woman, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was promptly transported to a nearby hospital and later discharged.

According to police, the suspect and victim did not know each other, and the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, potentially involving mistaken identity.

The shooter has been described as wearing all black and armed with a handgun. The current location of the shooter is unknown at this time,

Violent crime detectives are on the scene interviewing witnesses and canvassing for video surveillance, and it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist us with this investigation please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

This is an ongoing investigation and the story will be updated when details arrive.

