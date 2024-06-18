‘Life changing:’ Those with special needs gather for Family Café conference in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 14,000 special needs families are in Orlando for the 26th Annual Family Café, one of the largest disability conferences in the country.

Since 1998, the Annual Family Café has brought Floridians with all types of disabilities together for a weekend full of information, training, and networking.

The conference seeks to connect families with resources and support services they need.

It comes as the state of Florida announced record breaking funding for people in need of disability services.

But advocates say that won’t cover a 26,000-person backlog of special-needs Floridians seeking additional support.

