New video shows boy, 11, allegedly shoot 2 boys during fight over chips after football practice

APOPKA, Fla. — New video shows the moments leading up to a shooting in Apopka.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Police say an 11-year-old pulled the trigger of a gun after a football practice during an argument over chips.

Prosecutors are now figuring out how to handle that 11-year-old, who now faces an attempted murder charge.

They said he shot his 13-year-old teammates on Monday night at the Northwest Recreation Complex near Jason Dwelley Parkway as practice was letting out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police sent Channel 9 surveillance video of the shooting Tuesday.

In it, you can see the boy grab the gun from his mother’s car, raise it and point it at another child who has his back turned to him.

Channel 9 has chosen to not show the moment the boy pulls the trigger.

Read: St. Johns County loses over $1 million to hackers, investigation underway

State Attorney Andrew Bain said Tuesday that his office has not had the chance to decide how to hold the boy accountable for allegedly shooting his 13-year-old Pop Warner teammate in the back.

“I don’t think there’s a need to stack on charges on an 11-year-old child (who) has no criminal history,” Apopka police Chief Michael McKinley said during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Read: Powerball: Jackpot soars to $1.4B

Witnesses told police the 13-year-old had been bullying the shooter and fighting with him over a bag of chips.

Surveillance video shows the parking lot where the 11-year-old ran to his mother’s car while being chased by the 13-year-old.

Instead of getting into the car, as she had expected, the younger boy grabbed her gun from an unlocked gun box under the front seat, police said.

They said he then ran after the 13-year-old who was walking away, shooting him in the back amid a crowd of teenagers.

Read: 76-year-old motorist flees crash with other driver hanging onto hood

The alleged shooter’s mother then ran around the car and grabbed him as he postures, corralling him into the back of her car and appearing emotional.

Kelvin Cobaris, a pastor, said the alleged shooter should have removed himself from the situation.

“We’ve got to teach them that conflict resolution (means you have to) sometimes to walk away,” he said. “The conflict is not so much where the kids are, because these kids were in a safe place. The conflict comes in making sure that we, at home, are instilling values.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The second 13-year-old victim was hit in the elbow by the same bullet. Both victims are expected to fully recover.

The suspect is too young to be charged as an adult in Florida.

CLICK HERE to read the original story by WFTV.

Read: Huge shopping cart vehicle drives crowds wild at Biloxi block party

Video: New video shows boy, 11, allegedly shoot 2 boys during fight over chips after football practice Police say an 11-year-old pulled the trigger of a gun after a football practice during an argument over chips. (WFTV)

Read: Police officer wounded in Route 91 mass shooting dies in motorcycle crash

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.