Port Canaveral announces new cruising option coming to the Space Coast next year

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Port Canaveral announced a new cruising option coming to the Space Coast next year.

The port announced Tuesday that Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox will use Port Canaveral as its homeport starting Dec. 3, 2024 and continue through April 19, 2025.

Port officials said Celebrity Cruises is the seventh major cruise line to choose Port Canaveral as its homeport.

“We are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Cruises as our new partner and honored to be part of their Caribbean expansion plans,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO.

Officials said the Celebrity Equinox will offer 20 new itineraries spanning seven nights to destinations like The Bahamas, Belize, Grand Cayman, Mexico, San Juan, and St. Maarten.

The ship features 13 decks, 1,426 staterooms and accommodates 2,850 passengers.

