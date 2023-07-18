SeaWorld Orlando offering VIP access to sharks for Shark Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for Shark Week, SeaWorld Orlando has announced a brand-new experience for shark “fin-atics.”

The Ultimate Shark Experience will give guests unparalleled access to sharks at SeaWorld. The special ticket is only available for July 21-28 and includes:

A guided tour.

The chance to safely feed and touch sharks.

Learn about sharks in a private group.

Front-of-the-line access to Mako.

The chance to dine in Sharks Underwater Grill and Bar.

Shark swag.

A look at round-the-clock, world-class care for SeaWorld’s sharks.

