SEE IT: Trappers wrangle 10-foot crocodile found inside Florida swimming pool

PLANTATION KEY, Fla. — A crocodile tried to take a dip in a homeowner’s pool in the Florida Keys early Sunday morning.

Pesky Critters Wildlife Control said on its Facebook page that it responded at 2 a.m. Sunday to the home in Plantation Key at Mile Marker 90 and found a 10-foot American crocodile.

Trappers from Pesky Critters work with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as FWC Crocodile Agents.

Working with a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the trappers were able to get the crocodile out of the pool, restrained, and back in its habitat.

Crocodiles are a threatened species in Florida and endangered everywhere else in the United States.

If you’re concerned about a crocodile, call 866-392-4286 (866-FWC-GATOR).

