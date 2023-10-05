Sheriff’s Office investigating possible fraud case at Flagler Schools

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible fraudulent transfer of more than $719,000.

Investigators said a contractor working on the Matanzas High School Expansion project alerted the school district that a payment was missing.

Sheriff Rick Staly said it’s too soon to tell who, if anyone, intentionally caused this to happen.

A report from the sheriff’s office shows the contractor and school district started the process to transfer funds on Sept. 19 and the form was approved the next day.

Then on the 22nd, records show the money was paid but on Oct. 2nd, the contractor said it was never received.

“I will tell you that typically in cases like this, it’s a foreign operator. Typically. And typically, it’s more than one individual, it’s part of a ring,” said Staly.

Flagler Schools Superintendent, LaShaki Moore wouldn’t say whether the funds or project is insured, only that the district is exploring its options. However, she said that she’s not concerned that any other finances are at risk.

Staly said investigators are in possession of one Flagler School District computer and are in the process of obtaining the contractor’s devices. He added while it’s his case, he has the FBI and Secret Service on standby, should detectives discover the transaction crossed state or country lines.

