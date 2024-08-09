Superintendents in 7th Judicial Circuit met with state attorney for school crime prevention campaign

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Some local school districts are switching their focus from punishment to prevention when it comes to substance abuse and violence behind school walls.

All 4 superintendents from the 7th Judicial Circuit came together and united on a new message.

Putnam County Superintendent Dr. Rick Surrency joined St. Johns County Schools and other schools and other school districts from around the circuit.

“[We’re] making sure that people are aware that school today is a different place than it was 10 or 15 years ago,” Surrency said at the news conference.

Their goal is to crack down on violence and substance abuse, specifically vaping, in the classroom.

“Because that’s a real problem in all our communities these days,” said St. Johns County Superintendent Tim Forson.

According to the CDC, more than 2 million students vape, which is nearly 8% of the student population. All 4 districts, St. Johns, Putnam, Volusia and Flagler, will embed new lessons aimed at teaching students the dangers and consequences.

There was also a change in tone from the circuit’s lead prosecutor.

“What about prevention? Wouldn’t it be nice if we could prevent crime before it happens?” asked State Attorney RJ Larizza.

Students from 6th through 12th grades will be required to take monthly classes, and all grades will attend assemblies.

“We all know that students need to know all of it. They need to know the whole picture: what the risk of the behavior is and what the backside of it is,” Forson explained.

All 4 superintendents and the 7th Circuit state attorney got together a year ago to develop this new campaign. They hope to become a model for the rest of the state.

