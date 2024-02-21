These Florida companies made Forbes’ list of best U.S. employers in 2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida is home to some of the best large and mid-sized companies in the U.S. in 2024, according to Forbes.

The media company surveyed employees of American companies and asked them to rate their employers.

The 1,000 companies with the highest scores were then separated into two groups: companies with 1,000 to 5,000 employees were considered “midsize” and companies with more than 5,000 employees were considered “large.”

The “large” companies list has 600 companies on the list and the “midsized” companies list has the remaining 400.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Twenty-one Florida companies made the list of “large employers,” with some very familiar names on that list.

Publix Super Markets came in at No. 172 and the American Automobile Association (AAA) came in at No. 491.

Jacksonville-based companies Florida Blue came in at No. 131, and Fidelity National Financial made the list at No. 282.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Eighteen Florida companies made the list of “midsized employers.”

Representing Jacksonville on that list are LHH Recruitment Solutions at No. 299, sportswear company Fanatics at No. 213, and transportation and logistics company Landstar System at No. 55

To see where Florida companies ranked among mid-sized employers across the country, click through the gallery below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Top mid-sized Florida employers, according to Forbes Top mid-sized Florida employers, according to Forbes

To see where Florida companies ranked among large employers across the country, click through the gallery below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 25 Top large Florida employers, according to Forbes Top large Florida employers, according to Forbes

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.