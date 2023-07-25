Tom Brady, other sports legends signing on as team owners in new speedboat championship

Several of sports’ biggest names are joining forces for a new type of race boat championship.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady is the latest team owner in the UIM-E1 World Championship, a first-of-its-kind racing series using specialized all-electric speedboats.

Brady said, “I’ve got to be involved in competitive sports, and I love that. I think sports have been part of my life for the last 35 years.”

However, Brady isn’t alone. Professional tennis player and 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal and former professional soccer player Dider Drogba have also signed on as team owners in the boat racing championship.

Brady said, “I love people challenging and disrupting industries. I love people who are thinking about ways to innovate.”

Meanwhile, the new sport is promising to be action-packed without negatively impacting the environment

Brady said, “I think there’s a lot of conscious thought put into this championship. Um, all the way from our travel to, you know, the boats in of themselves and the things we’re going to do at the races too, in order to bring these communities together to really exemplify what they’re doing in terms of conservation and environmental impact as well.”

The first race is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia next year.

