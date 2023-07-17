Traffic diverted after part of A1A washed out in Flagler Beach

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — Traffic diversions are expected on A1A Monday due to road washouts caused by weekend storms.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation said traffic diversions start on Clubhouse Road, which acts as an entryway to A1A. Oceanshore Boulevard is also closed.

Right now, it’s unclear exactly how long the entryway to A1A will remain blocked off. This is all a result of the washout that happened during a thunderstorm yesterday.

According to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, FDOT and a construction company have been at the scene since Sunday diverting traffic as crews work to repair the destroyed part of A1A.

FYI from FBPD: ⚠️5:35 p.m. / Update ⚠️ - Crews from FDOT Central Florida, Louis Berger and Cline Construction are on... Posted by Flagler County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 16, 2023

