Walt Disney World releases newly designed Florida license plate benefiting Make-A-Wish

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida drivers will soon spot a new license plate on the road with an extra sprinkle of Disney magic.

The theme park announced Tuesday that its newly redesigned Walt Disney World license plate is now available at county tax collector’s offices and DMVs across Florida.

The proceeds from the new plates will continue to benefit Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida.

“It’s a perfect way to add a little more pixie dust to your car while supporting a great cause,” officials said.

The theme park said it first introduced the specialty license during its 50th anniversary celebration, and recently hit $2 million raised for Make-A-Wish from the sales.

“Disney is our largest wish granter in the world, and they know just how important it is to create joy and hope for children and families who need it most,” said Anne Cuba, President & CEO, Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida. “This new license plate is the latest way we are making big impacts for wish families in Florida, and I can’t wait to see it hit the roads soon as even more Florida drivers join us in making wishes come true.”

You can click here for more information on how to order the plate.

