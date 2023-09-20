Strike it rich: See the 4 new Florida Lottery scratch-off games

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced four new scratch-off games this week.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

These include the Hit and Win, Aces and 8s, Fast Bucks and the $5,000,000 Triple Match.

The Hit and Win game offers a chance to win up to $77.9 million; tickets for this scratch-off are $5.

Customers purchasing Aces and 8s tickets for $2 each will have a chance to win $50,000.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Fast Bucks scratch-off game will have over $8.5 million in cash prizes and a chance to win $5,000 instantly, which could turn this $1 ticket into a winning hand.

Players in the $5,000,000 Triple Match game have three ways to play with $20 tickets. There will be over $447 million in total cash prizes that range from $1 million to $5 million.

Read: Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas hits water for the first time

Florida Lottery said all lottery retailers should have these games in stock starting Tuesday.

Scratch-off games have raised over $18.09 billion for education through the Lottery.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by WFTV.

Read: Ascension St. Vincent’s begins pulling cars from partially collapsed garage

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.