Wrong-way driver crash survivor meets Central Florida fire crew who saved his life

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man whose life was forever changed after being hit head-on by a wrong-way driver had the chance Tuesday to thank the crew who saved him.

Marcus Frutchey was involved in this accident on I-4 in October.

He suffered from injuries like severed intestines, 13 broken ribs, a broken back and a punctured lung.

Frutchey says quick action from local first responders saved his life.

His injuries were life-threatening, and he’s made an incredible recovery over the last 7 months.

When he and the Seminole County Fire Rescue crew met Tuesday morning, Frutchey told them he wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for the life-saving measures they took.

