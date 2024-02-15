3 detained after 4 students shot at Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta, officials confirm

ATLANTA — Police confirmed to Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV that 4 students were shot at an Atlanta high school.

“Shortly after dismissal, shots were fired from an unknown vehicle, striking four students at Benjamin E. Mays High School lower campus parking lot,” the district said in a statement.

WSB-TV’s helicopter, NewsChopper 2, flew over the scene and saw a massive police presence at the school, crime scene tape up in the parking lot and what looked like evidence markers in the parking lot.

“All victims were transported to the hospital and confirmed to have non-life-threatening injuries. No other students, faculty or staff were injured. This matter continues to be under investigation,” the district said.

