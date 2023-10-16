After being abducted from Georgia Burger King, 2 young girls have been found safe

COLUMBUS, Ga. — UPDATED: The Columbus Police Department announced on its X account (formerly known as Twitter) that both girls have been located in the area of South Georgia and are safe.

“The investigation is ongoing, and charges could be forthcoming for those involved in the abduction,” the X account read. “Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Sgt. L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.

Original Story: Georgia officials have issued an Amber Alert for two girls who they say were taken from a Columbus, Ga. Burger King restaurant Sunday morning.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 11-year-old Kylie Horne and 4-year-old Kylann Harper were taken just before 12 p.m. on Sunday by 49-year-old suspect Mikaela Harrell.

Horne is listed at 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 75 pounds. Officials say she has straight shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and white Croc shoes.

Harper is 3 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Harrell was last seen in a 2011 blue/gray Honda CRV SUV (GA tag of TGS7835) believed to be heading towards Ocilla, Ga. Officials say she is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds with straight hair.

Kaila Spires has also been named as a suspect, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The relationship between the suspects and victims is unclear.

According to a Facebook post from the Columbus Georgia Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, police believe they are now traveling in a 2004 Gold Lexus (GA tag #SBZ8631).

The Honda CRV is still a vehicle of interest in the case.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.