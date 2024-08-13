Atlanta DEA seizes 2,380 pounds of meth hidden in celery at farmer’s market

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Drug Enforcement Agency in Atlanta has seized 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine smuggled into the state by a Mexican drug cartel in the largest meth bust on record.

It’s the largest-ever seizure of meth made by the DEA in Atlanta, and the third largest nationwide in 2024.

Tom Regan with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV spoke to DEA agents, who said a cartel recently smuggled the massive load across the border in a 16-wheeler.

The DEA got information that led to the State Farmer’s Market in Clayton County.

“This was contained in a cover load of celery,” DEA Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy said. “It was hiding in the celery. Obviously, we threw away the celery. That didn’t make it to the store.”

The DEA has not tested the meth yet to see if it’s been tainted with fentanyl, but Murphy said it’s unlikely.

