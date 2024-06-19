Father of Ahmaud Arbery works to preserve son’s legacy in years since his death

ATLANTA — More than four years after Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Ga., his father is working to keep the message of his son’s life and violent death alive.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Lori Wilson with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV spoke to his father, Marcus, in the WSB-TV Action News studio just over a month after what would have been his 30th birthday.

In Brunswick this year, there were celebrations calling for unity in the community, but for his father, how he died is still fresh and painful.

Read: 2024 Georgia primary election runoffs: Local results

“It’s still hard, the number one thing is how he lost his life,” Marcus Arbery told WSB-TV.

For Marcus Arbery, even 4 years later, the pain of how his youngest child was killed is still raw. On Feb. 23, 2020, Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog when 3 men attacked and killed him in a Brunswick neighborhood.

“It still hurts because he was just a loving young man. He loved his family, and if you knew him, you really, really, really see the heart he had,” Marcus Arbery said.

CLICK HERE to read the full story by WSB-TV.

Read: First Alert Weather Team tracking a few showers streaming off the Atlantic

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.