Georgia prison inmate shoots employee, then turns gun on himself

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating a deadly shooting inside a metro-area prison.

The shooting involved an employee and an inmate on Sunday morning.

GDC said at approximately 4:30 a.m. Sunday, inmate Jaydrekus Hart shot an Aramark food service employee while working in the kitchen at Smith State Prison.

The employee was pronounced dead.

