Hurricane Idalia: Gov. Kemp issues State of Emergency for all of Georgia

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia as the state prepares for Hurricane Idalia.

The order went into effect after Kemp signed it Tuesday and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 8. The executive order can be read here.

“We are taking every precaution ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s landfall tomorrow, and I am taking this additional executive action to ensure state assets are ready to respond” Kemp said. “Georgians in the expected impact area can and should take necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of their families. We are well positioned to respond to whatever Idalia may bring.”

Idalia is expected to become a dangerous Category 3 storm before its landfall.

Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of south Georgia and the Georgia coast. A tropical storm watch now extends farther up the coast and includes Savannah.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.