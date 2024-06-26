Judge arrested at nightclub should be removed for previous ethics charges, GA Supreme Court rules

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a metro Atlanta judge should be removed from the bench after she was investigated for dozens of ethics charges.

The ruling comes days after the judge was arrested at an Atlanta nightclub.

Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV reported when Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson was charged with simple battery against a police officer at the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on Peachtree Street.

Peterson had already been facing ethics charges bought against her by the Judicial Qualifications Commission in 2022.

