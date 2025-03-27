23 adults arrested in multi-stage Nassau County operation targeting child sexual predators

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office announced the completion of a multi-phase operation targeting people who attempted to commit sexual crimes against who they believed to be children.

“I couldn’t believe how many grown men wanted to have sex with what they thought was a 13- or 14-year-old child,” exclaimed Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper. “Telling the child nasty things, they wanted to do, and what perverted things they were going to do to the child. It was really disgusting.”

On January 15th of this year, several law enforcement agencies teamed up in what they called “Special Operation Deviant Nightfall.” According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s office, the four-day operation involved undercover detectives posing as children online, then intercepting suspects who attempted to arrange sexual encounters with them.

In just four days, sixteen individuals were arrested.

At the time, we were aware of ten, including one who Action News Jax discovered to be a Clay County elected official.

Harrison “Ted” Clark later resigned from his position.

Operation Deviant Nightfall and Deviant Sunrise

“These aren’t typical criminals, but what they are doing they are lurking online, searching, and grooming children online to engage with them in sexual conduct,” said Sheriff Leeper.

A follow-up phase, called ‘Deviant Sunrise,’ resulted in seven more arrests over the subsequent two months, expanding the operation’s reach across multiple counties.

Sheriff Bill Leeper has this message for anyone looking to prey on children for sex.

“If you’ve been talking nasty, sending filthy pictures to what you thought was a child, we are after you.”

The Sheriff revealed that they currently have more suspected predators they are trying to arrest.

