Man arrested at Georgia home after 14-year-old girl disappeared from North Carolina

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a teen.

Investigators with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation (TRACE) and Gang Units arrested Kevin Carcamo-Garcia in connection to the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl out of North Carolina.

On July 3, TRACE and Gang investigators were contacted by the United States Marshals to help find the 14-year-old girl.

Investigators said Carcamo-Garcia was reportedly having a relationship with the minor.

