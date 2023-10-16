Officer-involved shooting in Camden County, Georgia Bureau of Investigation responding

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating “an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.”

The investigation is happening near Interstate 95 near Harriets Bluff Road.

GBI said it is awaiting more details from the Kingsland Regional Investigative Office.

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.