Wawa to hold double-groundbreaking in Brunswick, Jesup to mark the gas station’s entry into Georgia

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Wawa is kicking off its entry into the Peach State with a double-groundbreaking event that’s happening Thursday, March 7 in Southeast Georgia.

The events will be happening at the future locations at US 341 & Community Road in Brunswick at 9 a.m.; and 356 West Orange Street in Jesup at 1 p.m., according to a news release from the company.

Wawa is known for offering a full menu of hoagies, wraps, burritos, and more. Currently, the closest stores to Georgia are the locations in Jacksonville.

Wawa said the two events will “provide an update on expansion plans both locally and in additional Georgia markets, showcase local investments and job opportunities, and connect the company with new friends, neighbors, customers, local officials, and charity partners.”

Action News Jax told you last week about Glynn County permit records showing the site in Brunswick at 4330 New Jesup Highway.

We also told you about plans to open a location in Pooler, which is west of Savannah.

City leaders there approved zoning and site plans for the location, FOX28 in Savannah reports.

Other locations in Georgia are planned for Hinesville, and Bainbridge, according to USA Today. It’s unclear when those stores will break ground.

It’s all part of Wawa’s plan to open more than 70 new stores in 2024, “including first stores in three new states of Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina.”

The first Wawa opened in 1964 in the Philadelphia area.

