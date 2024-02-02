American Heart Association celebrating National Wear Red Day to raise awareness for women’s health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The American Heart Association says heart disease is the leading cause of death in women.

Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan looked into ways you can help spread awareness and be part of the solution.

Feb. 2 is National Wear Red Day, and the American Heart Association is asking everyone to support going red for women’s heart health.

Nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

Morgan spoke with Caitlin Brunell about this staggering statistic. She is the executive director of the First Coast American Heart Association.

“By starting the conversation and wearing red, why are you wearing red, it is an opportunity to make sure that we’re prioritizing our health, our heart health, knowing our numbers and taking necessary measures to further long, sustainable lives,” Brunell explained.

Here is how you can get involved: Take a picture, post it on social media if you’d like and use the hashtag #goredforwomen or #firstcoastgored.

