Incident at Mandarin High School involved student and security guard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Parents and families of Mandarin High School students were sent a message on Thursday regarding an incident that occurred on campus.

Principal Bravo said that one high school student is in custody of law enforcement after an altercation happened with a campus security guard. During the incident, the security guard suffered a head injury after being knocked to the ground. This caused significant bleeding.

“All of this occurred in the courtyard in front of the cafeteria, and many students witnessed the incident,” Principal Bravo said. “I know that you are aware that violence such as this is not tolerated on our campus, and in addition to the criminal justice consequences, I will be referring this case to a hearing officer for possible expulsion.”

So far there has been no word on what possible charges the student may face.

