At 5: Action News Jax Investigates uncovers billions of dollars in Social Security overpayments

Social Security is a safety net millions of Americans rely on for basic living expenses, but Action News Jax Investigates found some recipients have to pay some of their benefits back.

In a nationwide joint investigation with our Cox Media Group sister stations and KFF, we found the government is clawing back $21.6 billion in Social Security overpayments.

Investigative reporter Ben Becker explains why overpayments can go undetected for years. Insiders explain how infrequently accounts are assessed. It means recipients can be getting extra money every month and not be aware its not theirs to keep.

