Federal arbitrator reinstates JFRD district chief; cites mayoral influence in Ramadan case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A federal labor arbitrator has ruled that the City of Jacksonville improperly punished a district chief with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, and that the Mayor’s office – influenced by negative publicity - became deeply involved in discipline discussions.

The decision stems from a February 2025 incident at Fire Station 28 involving District Chief Byron Iveson and a probationary firefighter who had chosen to fast during the day while preparing for Ramadan.

Action News Jax first reported on the incident in April, after obtaining an internal document that alleged Iveson yelled at the firefighter and threatened to cut his hours and pay if he did not comply with orders to eat.

Based on the city’s investigation, Iveson received a two-month unpaid suspension, was removed from his district chief assignment, reassigned to a 40-hour administrative schedule, and required to complete comprehensive training.

However, in a newly released arbitration award, the arbitrator determined Iveson “did not violate any department policy” when he questioned the firefighter about not eating during Ramadan.

The situation began when Iveson noticed the firefighter was not participating in the crew’s station breakfast. The firefighter explained he was fasting for religious reasons. Iveson, citing safety concerns tied to the physically demanding nature of firefighting, contacted multiple supervisors to ask whether there were policies addressing fasting while on duty.

The arbitrator found no such policy existed.

Witnesses described a subsequent conversation between Iveson and the firefighter as “forceful” and “intense.” The firefighter later said he felt uncomfortable, though he did not file a complaint at the time. More than a month later, another employee reported the exchange up the chain of command, triggering a formal internal investigation.

City leaders argued that Iveson’s tone and conduct amounted to harassment connected to a religious practice. But after reviewing testimony, department policies, and investigative findings, the arbitrator concluded the city lacked “proper cause” for the discipline.

“The arbitrator doesn’t doubt for a minute that safety was his primary concern,” the decision states, noting that Iveson was attempting to balance respect for religious observance with his responsibility to ensure crew readiness during emergency responses.

The ruling also points to what it called a broader “systemic failure” within the department. Multiple supervisors acknowledged they were unaware of any formal guidance on handling religious fasting in operational roles. When Iveson sought direction, none provided clear answers.

The arbitrator pointed out involvement of the Mayor’s office and alluded to Action News Jax’s Ben Becker’s reporting:

“It is worth mentioning that for unexplained reasons, about one month after the investigation concluded, information about the JFRD investigation into the ostensible religious discrimination against a Muslim firefighter began circulating in the local media as well as online. It was shortly after that negative publicity when the Mayor’s office got involved. The arbitrator is of the opinion it was, at least in part, due to that negative publicity the mayor’s office got so deeply involved in this matter and especially in the discussion about what discipline would be appropriate.”

Kelly Dobson, President of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, sent Action News Jax a statement.

“The arbitrator’s decision correctly affirmed our position that District Chief Iveson was innocent of the charges brought against him,” said Dobson.

JFRD issued the following statement:

“JFRD respects the arbitration process and the outcome. One of Chief Golden’s first actions upon taking command was establishing a committee to conduct and comprehensive review of departmental policies and procedures, and this ruling will be included in that assessment.”

The Mayor’s office said, “Given JFRD’s position in the chain of command, it is common practice for administration leadership to be briefed on personnel and operational matters. The City of Jacksonville remains committed to a work environment in which all individuals are treated with respect and dignity.”

The arbitrator ordered the city to immediately return Iveson to his former district chief position, if that has not already occurred, and to compensate him for lost pay, benefits and interest tied to the reassignment.

