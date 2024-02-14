Investigates: Top JEA executives receive large pay raises amongst rising utility costs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is defending itself after Action News Jax Investigates learned the utility handed out significant pay raises to many of its executives, including CEO Jay Stowe.

Action News Jax got its hands on a breakdown of big salary increases for 23 JEA executives, and some of the raises are tens of thousands of dollars.

CEO Jay Stowe’s salary is jumping from about $594,000 to $669,000, which is a 12.3% increase.

But, that salary pales in comparison to Chief External Affairs Officer Laura Schepis and Chief Strategy Officer Laura Dutton. Both went from about $310,000 to $383,000, which is a whopping 23.5% increase.

Action News Jax first told you JEA customers have faced steady rate increases for the past few years. Stowe has even told the board that residential base rates could increase 3.5% annually through 2034, meaning up to a 50% spike in your bill next decade.

JEA sent Action News Jax a statement that reads in part, “Ensuring stability by retaining the most talented and skilled leadership team is important to JEA, our board and our customers. As a community-owned utility that is accountable to the people we serve, we are extremely mindful of cost of operations and how they can impact customers.”

As for the rank and file employees, JEA said that on average, they’re receiving 8.3% salary increases.

