Restaurant Report: Roaches on the wall, ‘Did you use Raid or let the [bleep] [bleep] crawl?’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Action News Jax Ben Becker tells you every week about your favorite places to eat in the Original Restaurant Report.

Becker paid a visit to Clarke Bros. Subs on Riverside Avenue near Barrs Street.

State inspectors found four live roaches on a wall, three dead roaches and a mold like substance in an ice machine. It was temporarily closed.

The owner says his business was invaded by bugs from next door.

Becker: “The roaches were on the wall, right?”

Owner: “They came through the electrical outlets you could see them coming through, so we took all the outlets out and put new ones in I never seen anything like it in my life.”

Becker: “Did you use Raid or let the [bleep] [bleep] crawl?”

Owner: “No, no.”

Elsewhere, Okinawa Grill on Roosevelt Boulevard near San Juan Avenue. It was cited for one dead rodent in a trap, 42 dead roaches, and 45 rodent droppings. It was temporarily closed.

Inspectors say Athens Café on St. Augustine Road near Dupont Avenue had a time/temperature safety violation, an employee wearing jewelry while engaging in food prep and no paper towels.

Becker’s final stop was Sun Sun Garden on Duval Station Road near Bradley Cove Road. It was cited for time/temperature violations, a container of MSG stored on the floor and raw food stored over ready to eat food.

All the restaurants passed follow up inspections.

