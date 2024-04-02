Jazz vocalist Tatum Langley chats with WOKV ahead of Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox show

JACKSONVILLE, FL — Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox is coming to Jacksonville on Friday, April 5 at the Florida Theatre. The rotating musical collective, founded by pianist Scott Bradlee, transforms popular songs into different vintage genres, like jazz or swing. The group has amassed over six million subscribers and over two billion views on YouTube and counting.

Jazz vocalist Tatum Langley is joining the collective on their tour across the country. Langley has performed covers of The Weeknd’s “Die for You” and Green Day’s “Basket Case” with the collective. Tatum sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker to discuss touring, performing, and mouth-trumpeting.

You can purchase tickets for Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox here.

©2024 Cox Media Group