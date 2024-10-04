10th Annual Walk for Freedom in Jacksonville

There’s an opportunity to join people around the world in making an impact in the fight against human trafficking. Since 2014, Walk for Freedom has united individuals globally to confront and end modern-day slavery. The Walk for Freedom takes place on the same day worldwide, and locally, right here in Jacksonville at Riverside Park in Riverside/5 Points!

On October 19, the community will come together, to share information about human trafficking and how to take action against it. Every step taken brings us closer to a future of freedom, reducing vulnerability locally and empowering communities to identify and report suspicions of trafficking. Register here.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 9:00 am - 10:30 am

Where: Riverside Park753 Park Street, Jacksonville

What is Walk for Freedom? Walk for Freedom is a day dedicated to raising awareness that human trafficking still exists, but together, we can change that. For over a decade, supporters like you have taken local action and made a global impact.

If you have any questions about this walk, please contact us at Jaxwalkforfreedom@gmail.com. For general questions about A21 or the global Walk for Freedom, email info@a21.org.

JAX Walk for Freedom

