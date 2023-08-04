12-year-old shot in NW Jax in critical condition, 3 youth killed in gun violence this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A girl, just 12 years old, is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was struck by a bullet early Friday morning.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, she was found with one gunshot wound in her stomach on a trail connecting Ken Knight Drive to Calloway Cove Apartments.

12-year-old girl shot in Northwest Jacksonville, JSO says – Action News Jax

JSO said there’s no suspect information and officers are looking for any information about what led up to the shots fired.

“It’s just sad. It’s so sad,” Donald Foy, with the crime-fighting organization MAD DADS, said. “My heart goes out to those parents — to their child because of the trauma they’ll go through the rest of their lives.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office transparency page, three kids 16 years old and younger were shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year. Three youths fell victim to gun violence in all of 2022, and five died in 2021. Eight of the cases, which is more than 72%, have been cleared by an arrest.

On Wednesday, Sheriff T.K. Waters announced the arrest of two teenagers in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old.

2 teens charged with attempted murder in July shooting of 9-year-old girl, Jacksonville sheriff says – Action News Jax

“We realize they’re young, but there are consequences for their actions,” Foy said. “The community has got to take a greater role in this — that we turn the older individuals in that are enlisting the young kids to be that way.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

He said oftentimes adults are enlisting younger kids to be involved in gang activity.

MAD DADS is starting an event called Friday Night Lights behind Potters House on Normandy Boulevard. The basketball game starts at 6 p.m. Friday, August 12th, and is open to anyone. He said keeping kids busy and off the streets is vital to stopping the violent cycle in Jacksonville.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.