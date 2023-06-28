13 annual Pin Up Paws kicks off at the St. Augustine Humane Society

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Augustine Humane Society has launched its 13th annual Pin Up Paws pet calendar photo contest. The 2024 Pin Up Paws “BEST BUDS” calendar will feature all the winning pets in a flower garden setting.

The fundraiser supports the Humane Society’s mission of providing veterinary care and other resources to pet owners and other animals in need.

Last year, more than $33,000 was raised by calendar votes and donations to the campaign.

For more information, call 904) 829-2737 or email admin1@staughumane.org. Visit the contest website at www.PinUpPaws.com.

To enter the contest submit a photo of the beloved pet, and start campaigning for votes.

Each vote is valued at $1, and at the end of the contest, the pet with the most votes will be the 2024 Pin Up Paws cover pet.

All first and second-place pets will receive professional photography sessions, and pet parents will receive gift certificates to Columbia Restaurant on St. George Street.

The 12 pets with the next highest number of votes will be runner-ups and will have the image they submitted to the contest in the calendar.

The top 80 pet contestants will have their submitted photos included in a calendar collage.

Currently, the top three contestants are Max, Sonny, and Herman Munster, however, there is still time to enter in your pet.

Herman Munster

Voting ends on Saturday, August 12 at 8 p.m. when winners will be announced.

Styling and photography sessions will take place with award-winning photographer, Addison Fitzgerald who has donated his services to the Humane Society since the calendar’s inception.

Local fine artist and graphic designer, Maribel Angel continues to donate her creative talents to designing the distinctive calendar publication, this year showcasing the winning “Best Buds” in the midst of blooming flowers

The completed calendar will be revealed at the Pin Up Paws Party on Friday, November 3 at Embassy Suites by Hilton, St Augustine Beach Oceanfront Resort.

The price per dinner ticket is $125, which will include live music by The House Cats, a silent auction, a wine pull, refreshments, and more.

Event information is located at www.PUPparty.org

The calendars will be available for $12 each starting in November with purchase available online, by phone, or at the Humane Society.

The Humane Society is located at 1665 Old Moultrie Rd. in St. Augustine.

All proceeds from submissions, votes, sponsorships, calendar sales, and party proceeds will benefit the programs and services of the St. Augustine Humane Society.

Dexter

