13 children adopted at Duval County Courthouse during ‘Home for Halloween’ celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There was a Halloween celebration with an extra-special twist at the Duval County Courthouse on Thursday.

Thirteen children found their forever families during Family Support Services’ seventh annual “Home for Halloween” adoption event. It was a day filled with laughter, love, and new beginnings.

The 13 children were adopted by 10 forever families. For some, it was a double celebration. Two children celebrated birthdays. Four children marked their first Halloween officially home after leaving foster care in less than a year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Ashley Matson, a single mother and teacher, adopted her third child, a one-year-old girl named Edyn.

“She had been just the light of our family. She is so peaceful and smiling and happy and funny,” Matson said.

Matson says adopting again on Edyn’s first birthday feels like fate.

“I am a single parent, but this is my third time adopting and my second time this year. My first was almost eight years ago now, and my adoption in July was a 16-year-old. So, big difference from 16 to one,” she said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I am a teacher. I’ve taught elementary, middle, and high school. So, I have seen all of the different needs of any age,” she said.

For Matson, every child deserves the same thing — love.

“All children need to love no matter if it’s just for a couple of hours, a couple of days or weeks, or forever,” she said.

From trick-or-treating to new beginnings, this Halloween at the courthouse was all about family and finding a forever home.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.