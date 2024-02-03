14 new shows added to North American Tour: Hozier is coming to Jacksonville!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Due to remarkable demand, Hozier has added fourteen new shows to his most extensive headlining run in North America – The Unreal Unearth Tour – signaling an incredibly momentous touring year for the award-winning, RIAA-Diamond certified singer and songwriter.

The first round of shows announced on the Unreal Unearth Tour in 2024 sold over 500K tickets in a single day. New performances include a fourth and final show at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, a third show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and numerous new dates across Jacksonville, FL; Wilmington, NC; Buffalo, NY; Camden, NJ; Clarkston, MI; Lincoln, NE; Winnipeg, MB; Saskatoon, SK; Calgary, AB; Edmonton, AB; Sacramento, CA; and Mountain View, CA.

Complete ticketing information and tour routing are available below.

TICKETS: Tickets for the newly added dates will go on sale starting on Friday, February 2 at 12pm local time at livenation.com. All other shows are on sale now at livenation.com

Hozier has continued to hook audiences worldwide with his provocative, energetic, and organic live performances that span his extensive decade-long catalog of hits. He has stayed true to his ethos as his shows have grown into larger venues, continuing to draw inspiration from performing entirely live with his expanding band.

Hozier’s unique connection with his audience has grown more apparent over the years and stems from the enduring intimate nature of his shows. His dedicated following of die-hard fans quickly showed their enthusiasm for his third studio album, Unreal Unearth, learning the lyrics to the songs through his live performances and singing along to every word prior to the release. Released August 18 via Columbia Records, the 16-track LP debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and follows a captivating thematic arc informed by the turbulence of the world and the fight for a better and brighter tomorrow.

Unreal Unearth received both fan and critical acclaim, landing on various year-end lists with Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, American Songwriter and more naming it one of the ‘Best Albums of 2023.’ Additionally, Hozier is featured on the re-release of Noah Kahan’s single “Northern Attitude” after the two debuted the collaboration in Nashville while on their respective headline tours.

MORE ON TICKETS: Hozier wants to give fans the best chance to buy tickets at face value. For fans who purchase tickets for the Unreal Unearth Tour 2024 through Ticketmaster and can’t attend, they will have the option to resell their ticket to other fans at the original price paid using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. To help protect the Face Value Exchange, Hozier has also chosen to make tickets for this tour mobile only and restricted from transfer.

This applies to all shows except those in Colorado, New York, and Virginia where Face Value Exchange cannot be mandated. A valid bank account or debit card within the country of your event is required to sell tickets on the Face Value Exchange.

UNREAL UNEARTH TOUR NORTH AMERICA 2024 DATES:

*with Allison Russell as Special Guest

+with Pahua as Special Guest

Tue Feb 20 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center WTC+

Wed Feb 21 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center WTC+

Sat Apr 20 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park* - Sold Out

Tue Apr 23 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion* - Sold Out

Thu Apr 25 – Southaven, MS – BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove* - Sold Out

Fri Apr 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP* - Sold Out

Sun Apr 28 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion* - Sold Out

Tue Apr 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center* - Sold Out

Thu May 02 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman* - Sold Out

Sun May 05 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre* - Sold Out

Tue May 07 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena* – JUST ADDED

Wed May 08 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center* - Sold Out

Fri May 10 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre* - Sold Out

Sat May 11 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds* - Sold Out

Tue May 14 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion* – JUST ADDED

Wed May 15 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Fri May 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion* - Sold Out

Sun May 19 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Tue May 21 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview* - Sold Out

Wed May 22 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater* – JUST ADDED

Sat May 25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion* – JUST ADDED

Fri May 31 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre* – JUST ADDED

Tue Jun 04 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium* - Sold Out

Wed Jun 05 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium* - Sold Out

Fri Jun 07 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium* - Sold Out

Sat Jun 08 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium* – JUST ADDED

Wed Jul 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater* - Sold Out

Sat Jul 27 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts* - Sold Out

Mon Jul 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake*

Tue Aug 06 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center - Sold Out

Wed Aug 07 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center - Sold Out

Fri Aug 09 – Kansas City, MO – Azura Amphitheater - Sold Out

Sat Aug 10 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center - Sold Out

Tue Aug 13 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre* - Sold Out

Wed Aug 14 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena* – JUST ADDED

Fri Aug 16 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field* - Sold Out

Sat Aug 17 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center* - Sold Out

Tue Aug 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre* – JUST ADDED

Wed Aug 21 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre* – JUST ADDED

Fri Aug 23 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome* – JUST ADDED

Sat Aug 24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place* – JUST ADDED

Tue Aug 27 – Billings, MT – First Interstate Arena*

Wed Aug 28 – Casper, WY – Ford Wyoming Center*

Fri Aug 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*^ - Sold Out

Sat Aug 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre* - Sold Out

Tue Sep 03 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center* - Sold Out

Wed Sep 04 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater* - Sold Out

Fri Sep 06 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre* - Sold Out

Sat Sep 07 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp* - Sold Out

Mon Sep 09 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center* – JUST ADDED

Tue Sep 10 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre* – JUST ADDED

Sat Sep 14 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre* - Sold Out

Tue Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum* - Sold Out

Wed Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum*- Sold Out

Fri Sep 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum* – JUST ADDED

