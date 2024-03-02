15-year-old First Coast High School student arrested after shots fired at car after basketball game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Middle school basketball championships were played at First Coast High School on Thursday; after the games around 9 p.m., an argument in the parking lot led to gunfire with a car being shot. Action News Jax is not identifying the suspect because of his age, the teenage boy is facing three felony charges.

Four people were questioned by officers and a police report obtained by Action News Jax shows one person said they had been targeted for trouble. After being told to leave by security, the report said a car drove near them and that’s when a gunshot went off.

The shooting prompted extra security measures put in place for the school on Friday. It’s part of the reason why seniors Bryanna Dudley and Katrina Wilson stayed home.

“Nobody felt safe to be at the school today,” Dudley said.

The school’s Principal sent a message out to families letting them know about the safety measures, adding it did not not believe there was a threat to the school. They were in place out of an abundance of caution.

“My family was already on edge with what happened on Monday and this morning when I was getting ready for school, my mom called me and let me know about the enhance security that was going on, said she didn’t feel safe with me going to school,” Wilson said. “Then I called her to let her (Dudley) know because I wouldn’t want my friend in that situation either.”

It came just four days after the school was put on lockdown when a 911 caller said they were armed in the school’s bathroom . A police report said the caller played what was believed to be sounds of a gunshot, a woman crying and alarm sirens. Police didn’t find a suspect and said it was a hoax.

“It’s always in the back of my mind something might happen today, you never know, because it’s First Coast,” Dudley said.

Dudley and Wilson said they know the school leaders are trying to keep everyone safe and agree they’re doing a good job, but understand it can be difficult.

“They’re definitely doing a lot more to try and help but at the end of the day, kids are going to be kids, teenagers will be teenagers, they’ll do that they want no matter how dumb it is or who may get hurt, but our school is definitely trying,” Dudley said.

Action News Jax asked the district if there would be extra security for any future FCHS events and are waiting on a response.

