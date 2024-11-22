15-year-old girl arrested and charged in killing of 14-year-old boy with Jacksonville ties

15-year-old Jada Spence has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Marshaun Jones.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened in Ocala.,

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Jones, Spence, and four other minors had gathered at a home to hang out and smoke marijuana. The police report states the minors were passing around guns, and Spence initially claimed one had fallen on the ground and accidentally discharged, killing Jones.

But later, the report claims her story changed. The report states Jones had initially pulled the trigger of one of the guns and it didn’t go off. Then, according to the report, Spence then took the gun, pointed it at Jones, and pulled the trigger.

That time the gun did go off and the report states the bullet struck Jones in the face.

After the shooting, Spence could be heard on video surveillance saying, “I didn’t know it was f****ing loaded bro,” according to the report.

“He was lively, energetic, and always loved to have fun. He was always silly and made people laugh. That was who he was,” said Johnny Fudge, Jones' father, who we spoke with in October.

Fudge told us his son had moved to Jacksonville just one week before the shooting.

In our interview, Fudge called for adults to do a better job of keeping firearms away from children.

“It seems like nobody wants to take it seriously about securing these guns and it’s not a good feeling when you get a call that your son has passed away over someone shooting him or because of someone having access to a gun,” said Fudge.

Spence’s charge is considered a First-Degree felony in Florida, which carries with it a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison. She’s being charged as an adult.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.