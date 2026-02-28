17-year-old killed in three-vehicle crash on State Road 121 in Union County, FHP says

UNION COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old was killed after a crash that occurred on State Road 121 in Union County on Friday afternoon, says the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

According to FHP’s report, a Green Ford pickup truck was traveling southbound on State Road 121 behind the 17-year-old’s black Ford SUV. When the SUV slowed to make a left turn, the pickup truck failed to slow down and collided with the SUV.

The SUV was forced into oncoming northbound traffic on State Road 121. A Semi truck traveling northbound collided with the right side of the SUV, with it rolling over afterwards, blocking both lanes of travel.

The pickup truck caught on fire as it came to rest on the east shoulder.

FHP’s report states the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. It also states that the driver of the SUV was wearing a seatbelt.

Both drivers of the pickup truck and the semi truck sustained serious injuries.

