2 lanes to close on the Buckman Bridge over the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has scheduled continuous southbound double lane closures on the Buckman Bridge starting Friday night.

The closures are part of a maintenance project to replace finger joints and perform structural repairs.

Two lanes of southbound I-295 on the Buckman Bridge will close at 10 p.m. Friday and are expected to reopen by 4 a.m. Monday, March 30.

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FDOT advised that the scheduled work and lane closures are subject to change based on weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers who must travel across the southbound Buckman Bridge this weekend should plan for additional travel time to accommodate potential delays.

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