2 women arrested on drug charges after Bradford deputies search Sonic in Starke, sheriff says

STARKE, Fla. — A drug investigation at the Sonic Drive-In in Starke on Friday led to the closure of the restaurant and two women being arrested.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the business Friday morning.

On Friday afternoon, Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith posted on his Facebook page that, “The onsite investigation has concluded, and the property has been released to the owners. We were advised it would not reopen until further notice from the owners.”

Kaitlyn Watkins, 28, was charged with two felony counts of possession of controlled substances, and child neglect without great bodily harm.

Madison Loftis, 22, was charged with one felony count of possession of controlled substances.

Both women were released from jail on Saturday. Loftis commented on the Sheriff’s Facebook post that “my car was searched and (sic) found thc in my car I had an ounce of dabs on me and was at work. No meth was found on me, I don’t do meth and anyone who truly knows me knows that.”

Action News Jax is reaching out to BCSO to get more information on the warrant and arrests.

